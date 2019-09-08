|
|
|
Waterford - John Baillie Hare, 90, of Waterford, died Aug. 24, 2019, at Bayview Health Care Center. He was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of John B. and Elizabeth (Pearson) Hare.
He is survived by Anne "Nancy" Hare, his loving wife of 67 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Cross Road, Waterford, followed by a luncheon at Filomena's, Boston Post Road, Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019