Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
Cross Road
Waterford, CT
John Baillie Hare


1928 - 2019
John Baillie Hare Obituary
Waterford - John Baillie Hare, 90, of Waterford, died Aug. 24, 2019, at Bayview Health Care Center. He was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of John B. and Elizabeth (Pearson) Hare.

He is survived by Anne "Nancy" Hare, his loving wife of 67 years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Cross Road, Waterford, followed by a luncheon at Filomena's, Boston Post Road, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
