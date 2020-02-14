Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Old Lyme
2 Ferry Rd.
Old Lyme, CT
John C. "Jack" Harned

John C. "Jack" Harned Obituary
Mystic - John C. "Jack" Harned, 92, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Stone Ridge, Mystic. Jack was born in Bronxville, N.Y. to Samuel A. and Elinor (Colwell) Harned. He attended Deerfield Academy before serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He graduated from Dartmouth College and for the rest of his life gave back in so many ways to the college he loved.

After an MBA at Harvard Business School, he joined investment bank Glore, Forgan & Co., rose to partner and worked on the merger of the Pennsylvania and New York Central Railroads before forming his own advisory firm, Bedford Advisors. He later joined St. Joe Minerals Corp. as a senior executive and also served on the board of Fieldcrest Mills, Inc.

In addition to Dartmouth, Jack loved music and the outdoors - playing the piano, listening to his favorite operas and spending 31 summers at Squam Lake in New Hampshire. His volunteer work included serving as chairman of the Lower Hudson Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and director of Caramoor, Katonah, N.Y.

Jack is survived by the love of his life, Jill Harned of Mystic; their four children, Peter (Amy) Harned of Darien, Wendy (Michael) Battey of Ross, Calif., Julie (Will) Hobert of Chicago, Ill., and James (Michelle Cave) Harned of New York, N.Y.; and their twelve grandchildren, Clarke, Ellie and Will Harned; Sam, Rachel, Bob and Sarah Hobert; Emma, Walker, and Jackson Battey; Clare and Ben Harned. He is predeceased by his brother Samuel C. Harned.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. June 27, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme or to Friends of Dartmouth Hockey.
Published in The Day on Feb. 14, 2020
