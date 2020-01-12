|
|
|
Oakdale - John Champa, 94, of Oakdale, died peacefully Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elvira (Cortina) Champa.He was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Waterford, the son of the late Antonio and Lucia (Mariani) Champa.
He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, and retired from security at Pfizer.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
A complete obit will appear in the Monday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020