Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for John Champa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Champa


1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
John Champa Obituary
Oakdale - John Champa, 94, of Oakdale, died peacefully Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elvira (Cortina) Champa.He was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Waterford, the son of the late Antonio and Lucia (Mariani) Champa.

He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, and retired from security at Pfizer.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.

A complete obit will appear in the Monday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -