Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
1925 - 2020
John Champa Obituary
Oakdale - John Champa, 94, of Oakdale, died peacefully, Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Jordan Village, the son of the late Antonio and Lucia (Mariani) Champa.

Shortly afterward, the family moved to Niantic where he attended local schools. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the battleship, Arkansas, during World War II. During his assignments on board the Arkansas, he participated in the invasions of Normandy and Cherbourg in southern France, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa Island in the South Pacific. He was awarded the American Theater Medal, Victory Medal, European Theatre Medal with two Battle Stars, and Asiatic Pacific Medal with two Battle Stars, and the Philippine Liberation Medal. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he enlisted in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He made seven parachute jumps and seven glider flights, receiving his Parachute and Glider Wings. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Elvira T. Cortina.

John worked for the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad in the bridge and building department and as a house painter. In 1958, he worked as a security officer for Pfizer Inc., until his retirement in 1987. During this period of his life, he also worked as a cartoonist and sold his first cartoon for twenty-five dollars. He also did work for the Popular Rotorcraft Association (P.R.A.) Magazine. His biggest thrill was the gyrocopter, which he built from a kit in 1967. He flew it for twenty years before donating it to the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks in 1987, where it stands on display.

Besides his beloved his wife Elvira of 70 years of devotion, two sons survive him, John of Oakdale, and Jamie of New York City; and two grandchildren, Cody and Ryan Champa of Wisconsin. He was predeceased by five siblings: Tony Champa, Josephine Beuchler, Angelina Gorton, Maria Turner and Joseph Casano.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 11 a.m. Wednesday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will be with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020
