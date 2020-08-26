East Lyme - John Chester, 77, of East Lyme passed away April 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in New Haven to Bryant Chester and Patricia Jackson. He was predeceased in 1992 by his beloved wife Janice.



John attended Clark University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and later receiving a master's in physics from University of New Haven. He worked as a physicist for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, traveling the world while conducting underwater research. He retired after nearly three decades at NUWC.



John enjoyed boating, fishing, the Boston Red Sox, UConn basketball, spending time with his grandchildren, reminiscing of his favorite dogs Oliver and Rue, and trips to see family on Mount Desert Island in Maine.



John is survived by his daughter Lindsay and her husband Timothy of East Lyme; three grandchildren, Killian, Kane, and Zoe; his sisters, Lydia Johnston (John) of Maine and Nina Ames (Greg) of Branford; his nephews and their families; as well as his wife's loving family in Massachusetts.



The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and the nurses on Neuro 4.1 for their kind end-of-life care.



