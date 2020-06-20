Groton - John David Kerby, 72, died June 11, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan in Frankfort, Mich. to Richard and Laura Kerby in 1947.



Mr. Kerby was survived by his beloved wife Janet; their children, Charlotte Lewis, Richard Kerby, Craig Kerby his wife Debra Kerby, Charlene Kerby, Christopher Kerby his wife Aida Kerby, Charity Conner with her husband Scott Conner, Beth Murallo and Brad Steiner; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



John served in the United States Navy with distinction, serving tours on river boats in the Vietnam War and surviving the 1969 fire on the USS Forrestal alongside John McCain. Throughout his long military service of twenty-four years he performed with honor aboard the aircraft carriers USS Enterprise and USS Constellation. He then went to submarine school and earned his dolphins serving the rest of his naval carrier as a submariner. John served his last tour as Chief of the Boat (COB) on the Los Angeles Class attack Submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) and retired with the rank of Master Chief.



John is most fondly remembered as an avid outdoorsman and a passionate fisherman. He patiently taught all his children to camp, fish and hike when home from sea. He was an active member of the Groton Bible Chapel, loving pet owner to his adoring Bella and avid cribbage player.



There will be a private burial at The State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown and Celebration of Life Ceremony at The Groton Bible Chapel to be held at a future date.



Memorial donation in memory of John may be made to The Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Tollgate Road, Groton, CT 06340.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store