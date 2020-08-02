Milford - John Duffy Jr., 60, passed away July 31, 2020. John was born June 15, 1960, in Milford to the late Mary and John Duffy Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Milford, where he attended school.
John retired from George Hegyi Industries in Derby, after 20 years of employment. He enjoyed the ASD gym and swimming and bowling in the Hamden/New Haven Special Olympics
. John also spent his time dancing, painting ceramics, cooking tempura and pursuing watercolor painting. John was a member of the Boy Scouts of American, and loved spending time outdoors and traveling.
John leaves behind his four siblings: Kathy McBride, of New London, Martha Jean Duffy, of Durham, N.C., Eileen Duffy, of Richmond, N.H. and Thomas Duffy, of Milford. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Senior Helpers of Fairfield and Compassus Care of Milford.
Services will be privately conducted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to Special Olympics
Connecticut, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517 or www.soct.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.