New London - John E. Balchunas, 74, passed away March 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in New Britain Feb. 25, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ellen E. (Petrus) Balchunas.
He grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1964. He later attended Silvermine College of Art and also studied in Florence and Milan, Italy. He had various jobs, including working as a model maker at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He continued to create artworks throughout his life. He truly had the soul of an artist in the heart of a yogi. John will be missed by his many friends.
He is survived by his brother, Martin Balchunas and wife Laurie; as well as his niece Emily; and nephew Ross.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020