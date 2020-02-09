Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
John Street
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. "Dugan" Street Jr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. "Dugan" Street Jr. Obituary
Groton - John "Dugan" E. Street Jr., 81, of Groton passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of John E. and Mary (McCarthy) Street.

John leaves behind a daughter, Mary Darlene Kostelecky of North Dakota; a son, Delbert Street of New London; his sister Betty Anne Crisanti (Peter) of West Haven; his brother Robert Maynard (Barbara) of Norwich; grandchildren: Jenaya, Nathaniel, Dillon, Kacie and Emily; and several nieces, nephews and friends who were like family to him.

John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and later worked as a welder-pipefitter for various companies around the country including General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton.

He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt, fish, go boating or anything else that had to do with the great outdoors. He also had a deep passion for dancing. He was a stubborn, strong-minded Irishman with a big heart. The men all wanted to be like him and the women all wanted to be around him!

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Byles Memorial Home. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -