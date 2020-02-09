|
Groton - John "Dugan" E. Street Jr., 81, of Groton passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of John E. and Mary (McCarthy) Street.
John leaves behind a daughter, Mary Darlene Kostelecky of North Dakota; a son, Delbert Street of New London; his sister Betty Anne Crisanti (Peter) of West Haven; his brother Robert Maynard (Barbara) of Norwich; grandchildren: Jenaya, Nathaniel, Dillon, Kacie and Emily; and several nieces, nephews and friends who were like family to him.
John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and later worked as a welder-pipefitter for various companies around the country including General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton.
He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt, fish, go boating or anything else that had to do with the great outdoors. He also had a deep passion for dancing. He was a stubborn, strong-minded Irishman with a big heart. The men all wanted to be like him and the women all wanted to be around him!
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Byles Memorial Home. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020