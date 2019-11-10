Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
John Edward Curry Sr.


1960 - 2019
John Edward Curry Sr. Obituary
Groton - John Edward Curry Sr. , 59, of Groton, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 1, 1960, in Newport, R.I., the son of William Thomas Curry Jr. and Marlene Jean (Neumann) Curry.

A graduate of Ledyard High School, John was employed for many years as a carpenter at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He dedicated his life to two passions that he held deeply close to him. Not only was he devoted to his two sons and being a father to them, but he also was an avid stock car racing fan and owner. John was a stock car owner for 26 seasons at the Waterford Speedbowl and, occasionally part-time, at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. With multiple feature wins over the course of his ownership, he recently celebrated winning the track championship with driver and son, Douglas, this past season at Thompson Speedway.

He is survived by two sons, John Edward Curry Jr. of Groton and Douglas Curry of Norwich; three brothers, Steven Reardon, William Thomas Curry and James Reardon; three sisters, Margaret Elaine Curry, Helen Louise Curry and Maureen Reardon; and his companion, Julie Carboni.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019
