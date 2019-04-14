Pawcatuck - John Edward Sweat, 79, of Pawcatuck, and North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away March 25, 2019 in Cape Coral, Fla. Born in Rochelle, LA to the late Noah Leonard and Ludie Frances Sweat, he grew up in Selmer, Tenn. John joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served aboard submarines for 20 years, retiring as Chief of the Boat of the USS Tullibee. He was a proud member of the prestigious Holland Club, having achieved the milestone of a minimum of 50 years qualified in submarines. Upon retiring, John worked as the Maintenance Manager of American Olean Tile in Jackson, Tenn. and Quakertown, Pa. before returning to Connecticut to work for a short time at Electric Boat as a planner and later retiring as Maintenance Manager from Idle Wild Foods in Worcester, Mass. and Pomfret, Conn.



John's greatest joy was raising his children and grandchildren with his beloved wife of 58 years, Virginia Bishop Sweat, who survives him along with his four children, Linda Sweat of Wakefield, R.I., Deborah Pratt and husband Joseph of Pawcatuck, John Sweat and wife Carol of Scotland, and James Sweat of Jeffersonville, Vt. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Lyndsay and Alexandra Pratt of Pawcatuck, and Noah, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, and Emily Sweat of Scotland; four sisters, Nancy Tull, Mary McCullar, Judy Tacker, and Brenda Robbins; as well as many nieces and nephews, all of Selmer, Tenn.



John was a dedicated husband, father, Papa, and uncle who, with his bright and warm personality could bring a smile to any face. He was a truly special person who modeled a life of honor and respect for life, family, nature, and those around him and his legacy will live on in those who loved him dearly.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019