1/
John "Jack" Espinosa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oakdale - John "Jack" Espinosa, 84, of Oakdale died Sept. 8, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Mr. Espinosa was born April 2, 1936, the son of Fortunato and Emily Espinosa. He is predeceased by his loving wife Nancy.

Calling Hours will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. Guests are asked to wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines.

Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for directions and the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
8604438355
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved