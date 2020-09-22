Oakdale - John "Jack" Espinosa, 84, of Oakdale died Sept. 8, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Mr. Espinosa was born April 2, 1936, the son of Fortunato and Emily Espinosa. He is predeceased by his loving wife Nancy.
Calling Hours will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. Guests are asked to wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines.
