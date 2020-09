Oakdale - John "Jack" Espinosa, 84, of Oakdale died Sept. 8, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.Mr. Espinosa was born April 2, 1936, the son of Fortunato and Emily Espinosa. He is predeceased by his loving wife Nancy.Calling Hours will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. Guests are asked to wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines.Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for directions and the online guestbook.