New London - John F. Luzzi of Florida entered eternal life Aug. 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Job) Luzzi. His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Aug. 28, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Guests are requested to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 orders: masks and social distancing. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Day.



