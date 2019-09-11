|
|
Norwich - John F. McDonald, 54, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, at his home in Norwich surrounded by family. He was born March 23, 1965 in Troy, N.Y. to Lois Maulton and Patrick McDonald.
John leaves behind his wife Kerry McDonald; his three daughters, Melissa Spaulding and husband Justin, Mallory McDonald, and Kaylee McDonald; his cherished grandson Chaz; two sisters, Robin of New York, and Barbara Michele and husband Kenneth of Connecticut; two brothers, Patrick and Robert McDonald of New York; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Matthew McDonald; and father Patrick McDonald.
John graduated from Grasso Tech as an auto body technician. He worked at Girard Toyota BMW of New London where he leaves behind many friends.
John enjoyed the outdoors. He golfed and fished with his son-in-law Justin. He enjoyed hunting with his brother-in-law Kenneth Michele of Connecticut.
John has impacted everybody he has met. He's remembered for his humor. John will be loved and missed.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 75 Woodmansee Avenue, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019