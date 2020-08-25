Naples, Fla. - John Frederick Luzzi, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Oakdale passed away Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family.



He was born in New London Jan. 16, 1941, to John and Clotilda Luzzi, the only son amongst four sisters. John attended New London High School and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1963. He served four years in Texas and Thailand and was honorably discharged in 1967.



After returning home from the service in 1967, he began a 32-year career at Pratt and Whitney as an inspector for their aircraft engines. He married Mary, his loving wife of 51 years, in 1969, who survives him.



He is also survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Donna Luzzi Fish and husband John Fish of West Hartford, Carmela Luzzi Fournier and spouse Stefanie Fournier of White Plains, N.Y., and Paula Luzzi Recine and husband Keith Recine of Waterford; his beloved granddaughters, Katherine Fish and Sophia Fournier; and his two sisters, Dorothy Tonucci (husband Thomas Tonucci, deceased) of Waterford and Janet Rose and husband Frank Rose also of Waterford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by parents, John and Clotilda Luzzi; and sisters, Geraldine Meehan (and husband William) and Lorraine Richards (and husband Jack).



John was a loving and devoted father and husband known for his many years coaching Little League, Senior League, and AAU girls' softball teams that traveled to tournaments across the Northeastern U.S. and Montreal, Canada. John competed in bowling and horseshoe leagues throughout his life. He also enjoyed a good game of bocce. After retirement, he took up shuffleboard and was a regular fixture playing and coaching newcomers on the Landmark Naples shuffleboard courts. He was very proud to have earned his professional shuffleboard rank in 2017. As a lifelong New York Giants and UConn basketball fan, John enjoyed watching football and basketball and took particular enjoyment watching his daughters compete in softball and basketball. He loved an opportunity to dance at any celebration. His infectious smile and his quick wit will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Impellitteri-Malia funeral home in New London. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Saint Joseph's Church in New London, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor John can make a donation to the Cactus Jack Foundation, in support of children and families in need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store