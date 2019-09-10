Home

Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
John Frederick Tubman Sr.


1941 - 2019
John Frederick Tubman Sr. Obituary
Gales Ferry - John Frederick Tubman Sr., 78, formerly of Gales Ferry and now Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., passed away Sept. 4, 2019. He was born April 7, 1941, to Margaret Vickery and Raymond Tubman in Middleboro, Mass.

John married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Joanne Burke, May 18, 1963. Together they raised three wonderful sons, John, Jr., Christopher, and James "Jim".

Mr. Tubman joined the U.S. Navy after high school and proudly served the U.S. Navy for twenty-two years, retiring as a Chief Yeoman. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and worked at Sonalysts Inc. for twenty years, retiring in 2005. He was active with the Ledyard Fair for over 20 years.

Survivors include his loving wife Joanne; sons, John, Jr. and wife Lynn, Christopher, and James and wife Sharon; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also mourning his loss are three brothers; three sisters; plus numerous others. Mr. Tubman was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Shaw, Carlton Shaw, Sr., and Raymond Tubman.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 10, 2019
