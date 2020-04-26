|
|
Norwich - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John G. Purcell on April 20, 2020. He passed peacefully at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by his family.
John was born in Greenport, Long Island, Jan. 30, 1944, to John J. and Dorothy (Grigonis) Purcell. He married Sandra (Brown) Purcell Oct. 7, 1967; she survives him. John is also survived by his daughter Christina (Purcell) and her husband Timothy Milton; sons, John David and his wife Linda Purcell, Kevin R. Purcell and Brian M. Purcell; 11 grandchildren that he cherished; and his dear sister Letitia Schultz.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020