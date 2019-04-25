|
|
|
Waterford - John LoGioco Gaska, Sr., 77, of Waterford, formerly of Groton, passed away peacefully with family by his side April 20, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved son of the late Victor and Mary (LoGioco) Gaska, and husband of the late Joann E. Gaska. John was a retired laborer who worked for many years with the Laborers' International Union Local 547.
Funeral services for John will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Montville is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 25, 2019
