Gales Ferry - John Glen Grisham, 70, of Gales Ferry, passed away April 14, 2019. John was born in Vallejo, Calif. to John Grisham and Marie Dikeman Grisham Jan. 28, 1949. He went to school in Groton public schools and Norwich Technical High School. He married Patricia Kononchik Sept. 4, 1971, in Waterford. He graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Dallas, Tex. John worked as an Electronics Engineer for several companies working military contracts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. One of John's many hobbies was building hardwood furniture, which will become cherished family heirlooms.



John is preceded in death by his parents and sisters. John is survived by his wife, Patricia and numerous nephews and nieces.



Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Byles-Groton Memorial Home.



Memorials may be given to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2019