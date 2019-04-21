Preston - John "Jack" Guinane, 92, passed peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Backus Hospital.



He was born in Elmira, N.Y. May 25, 1926, to the late William and Mary (Hourihan) Guinane. This young entrepreneur began as a messenger for Western Union while still in school. At the age of 17, Jack enlisted in the US Navy, serving during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he continued working for Western Union, ascending the ranks to the management and technical levels before retiring. He was a life member of the VFW Kari-Hill Post in Niantic. April 10, 1948, he married his beloved wife Bruna (Abelli) in Fairfield. She survives him.



Jack enjoyed reading books on history and was often the encyclopedia many went to with questions. He had a knack for fixing things. His greatest times spent in life were always with his family.



Besides his wife, Jack is also survived by his son Tim Guinane of Preston; daughters, Christine Johnson and husband Lyle of Franklin, and Boni Favello and husband John of Lisbon; sisters, Pat Hallinan and Mary Guinane of Elmira N.Y.; grandchildren, Jessica Bonchuk and husband Scott, Darren Favello and wife Katie, and Ashley Favello; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Courtney, Jason Jr., Samuel, Luciana, Eli and Theo; along with a special niece Julie Breault; and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Daniel Guinane; a grandson Jason Johnson; one brother, and five sisters.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Preston City Cemetery.



Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the .



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary