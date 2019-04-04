Groton - John Harry Benson, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Connecticut, March 31, 2019, with family and caregivers by his side. He was born in Ridgway, Pa., January 21, 1929, to A. Harry and Ruth Benson. John was a long-time resident of Hockessin, Del. and recent resident of Groton.



He was a 1947 graduate of Ridgway Area High School. John took much joy in playing the cello and upright bass and played in various bands throughout his life. John served his country as a chaplain's assistant in the army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he married Lois Jeanne Glass in 1954. After returning home, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education at Indiana State Teachers College in Pa. John taught music at Skyline Junior High where he retired in 1989. During the 1960s John co-founded the Newark, Delaware Elks Lodge #2281. John directed the choir at New Castle United Methodist Church and Hockessin United Methodist Church. Later he became a member of the choir at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. During his last year in Connecticut, John enjoyed Bible studies with the Greater New London Area Bible Students.



John is survived by his wife Lois of 64 years; his children, Lynne Freeman, Jonathan Benson (Jewel Benson) and Lori Benson; four grandchildren, Courtney Powell, Paul Benson, John Freeman and Melanie Freeman; sister Delores Just. John was predeceased by his daughter, Jan Benson and his sisters, Genevieve Johnson, Martha Hough and Eleanor Mader. John will always be remembered for his helpfulness, smile, love of music and his love of his Swedish ancestry. We are thankful to John's loving and supportive caregiving company (LYLAS), members of Hospice and all those who offered support and prayers. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home in New London Connecticut, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT 06320.



Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019