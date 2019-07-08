|
Colchester - John Henry Andrysiak, age 72, of Colchester, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 6, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
