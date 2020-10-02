Gales Ferry - John Henry "Butch" Menihan, 37, of Gales Ferry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Born in South Kingston, R.I., John was the son of the late Daniel William Menihan Sr. and Annette (Reels) Stone.



Butch was employed at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he first served as a casino host prior to his recent position at Cedars Steakhouse, where he won employee of the year. He was a proud member of the Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribe and a descendant of many other Eastern Woodland Tribal Nations. Butch was very proud of his Irish ancestry.



Butch was the loving father of Paris Majenta Menihan; and brother of Tina Marie Menihan, Daniel William Menihan Jr., and Nicole Danielle Menihan. He is survived by his siblings; nieces, Eva Lynn Beltran and Scarlet Serenity Ward; and nephews, Kingston William Charity and Bryson Daniel Charity. Butch was a loving nephew and cousin to many.



Growing up, Butch loved playing baseball, basketball, and golf. He loved going fishing and spending time with family. Butch was a loving father, who spent most of his time with his daughter Paris. He also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, taking them hiking, fishing, and doing other outdoor activities. One of his favorite past times were eating and shopping with his nana Juanita Reels. Butch had a down to earth personality and a great sense of humor. He always knew how to make everyone laugh and was a good friend to many.



Friends and family are invited to calling hours from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum, 110 Pequot Trail, Ledyard. Social distancing and use of face mask protocols will be in place. Funeral Services and Burial will be private for the family. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store