|
|
John J. Calande Jr.
Colombia - John J. Calande Jr., 80, of Columbia, passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at Windham Hospital in Willimantic.
John was born May 20, 1939, in Norwich to John J. and Victoria Calande. He honorably served in the United States Navy for 20 years as a pilot until retiring in 1982, as commander.
As father and husband, John enjoyed watching wrestling, drinking coffee, camping, hunting, skiing, having cookouts and spending time at the lake or pool with family. He had a passion for music, working on cars and lawnmowers and taking care of the yard. John enjoyed telling "dad jokes" and was a flirt even at 80. As a survivor of a stroke, John will be remembered as a very tough man because he never stopped striving for his independence. His generosity was a strength. He spent the last three weeks of his life with his son, Steven and his family.
Commander Calande is survived by his sons, John J. Calande III and Christian Calande both of Oregon, Steven Calande of Columbia, and Eric Calande of California.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019