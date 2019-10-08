Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for John Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Foley

Send Flowers
John J. Foley Obituary
Waterford - John J. Foley, 86, former managing editor at The Day, husband of Judith Hildebrand Foley, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery on a later date. There are no calling hours.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.