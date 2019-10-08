|
Waterford - John J. Foley, 86, former managing editor at The Day, husband of Judith Hildebrand Foley, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery on a later date. There are no calling hours.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019