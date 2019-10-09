|
Waterford - John J. Foley, 86, a former managing editor of The Day, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
He was born July 23, 1933, in New London, the son of Dennis and Mary O'Shea Foley. He attended local schools, including the former Bulkeley School, and graduated from New London High School in 1952. He served as a corpsman in the U.S. Coast Guard and then attended Mitchell College.
After graduating, he began a long career at The Day, where he held various positions, including reporter, city editor, columnist, assistant managing editor, and finally managing editor. He continued to write a weekly column as well as feature obituaries, which were very popular and captured a lot of local history, for many years following his retirement.
He married the former Judith Hildebrand May 25, 1963, in Norwich. She survives him. He is also survived by his children, John Foley and his wife, Karen; Michael Foley; and Mary Beth Foley Shea and her husband, Kevin; as well as his three grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, and Katherine Shea, all of Waterford.
John was a member of many local organizations, including the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Polish American Veterans Club, and the American Legion. He was a past president and the last charter member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. John was an avid reader, particularly of history, and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football as well as movies with his family. He loved animals and owned many dogs and cats over the years. He was also especially fond of visiting Block Island with his wife.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Donations in John's memory may be made to The Block Island Conservancy, P.O. Box 84, 234 Weldon's Way, Block Island, Rhode Island 02807, (401) 466-3111, biconservancy.org.
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019