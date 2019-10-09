Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Foley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Foley Obituary
Waterford - John J. Foley, 86, a former managing editor of The Day, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

He was born July 23, 1933, in New London, the son of Dennis and Mary O'Shea Foley. He attended local schools, including the former Bulkeley School, and graduated from New London High School in 1952. He served as a corpsman in the U.S. Coast Guard and then attended Mitchell College.

After graduating, he began a long career at The Day, where he held various positions, including reporter, city editor, columnist, assistant managing editor, and finally managing editor. He continued to write a weekly column as well as feature obituaries, which were very popular and captured a lot of local history, for many years following his retirement.

He married the former Judith Hildebrand May 25, 1963, in Norwich. She survives him. He is also survived by his children, John Foley and his wife, Karen; Michael Foley; and Mary Beth Foley Shea and her husband, Kevin; as well as his three grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, and Katherine Shea, all of Waterford.

John was a member of many local organizations, including the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Polish American Veterans Club, and the American Legion. He was a past president and the last charter member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. John was an avid reader, particularly of history, and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football as well as movies with his family. He loved animals and owned many dogs and cats over the years. He was also especially fond of visiting Block Island with his wife.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations in John's memory may be made to The Block Island Conservancy, P.O. Box 84, 234 Weldon's Way, Block Island, Rhode Island 02807, (401) 466-3111, biconservancy.org.
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now