Oakdale - John J. Jorkasky, 80, of Oakdale, passed away May 30, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital. John was born and raised in Altoona, Pa., the son of the late John and Lillian Jorkasky.
He retired from the U.S. Navy as a missile technician chief, serving his country for over 20 years. John loved to travel by train. He loved cooking, gardening and computers. Above all else, family was extremely important to him, especially those times spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary. Survivors also include his daughter Dawn, son-in-law Steve; and grandchildren: Sean, Mitch, Griffin and Brynne; as well as many dear friends and family. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter Tania; and his sisters, Lucy and Benita.
Services will be private. Memorial donations in John's memory may be made to the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department or to any U.S. Veteran organization. To leave a message of condolence for John's family, please visit his memorial at www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.