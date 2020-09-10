1/1
John J. Kozak
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - John J. Kozak 96, long-time resident of Norwich passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Born at home Jan. 7, 1924, in the Greeneville section of Norwich to Anna (Byczkowska) and Nicholas Kozak, Golden Street was the center of his world.

He graduated from the Norwich Free Academy then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the North Atlantic and Pacific as a signalman aboard numerous merchant ships during World War II. Upon his return home after the War, John matriculated at Eastern Connecticut State Teachers College. He later went on to earn a master's degree from Columbia University in New York City. John had a long career in education as both a teacher and principal in the Montville, Bozrah and Norwich school systems managing his classrooms with what one former student described as a firm but kind presence that was encouraging to all. His career culminated at the Greeneville School on Golden Street where he was principal from 1969 to 1984.

John married his Golden Street neighbor, Helen Ustaseski in November 1955. They had three children, Mark (wife Nancy) of Palm Beach, Fla., Cindy (husband Tom Buckley) of Avon and David (wife Elizabeth) of West Hartford. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Grant, Hilary, John and Collin Kozak; as well as his niece and nephews.

John was a lifetime member of the Divine Providence Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. There he served as president of the parish committee and on the kitchen crew for countless church dinners which he greatly enjoyed.

He is predeceased by his wife; and his two sisters, Jennie Kozak and Marion Little.

A private burial service will be held at the Divine Providence Cemetery in Norwich. A memorial service will be held at the Divine Providence Church on a future date when the family believes it is safe to gather in larger numbers. Such date will likely be following the release of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Divine Providence Church, 11 Silver Street, Norwich CT 06360. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
To The Kozak Family, I am so very sorry for the loss of Mr. Kozak. He was my next door neighbor when I bought my first house on Golden St., which was the house his sister lived in. He was always so very kind to myself and my kids, a true gentleman. I also grew up in Greeneville on Prospect St., so I knew him before moving to Golden St. He was a very respected teacher, principal and person that will be sadly missed. Sincerely, Cindy (LaLiberty) Harris
Cindy Harris
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved