To The Kozak Family, I am so very sorry for the loss of Mr. Kozak. He was my next door neighbor when I bought my first house on Golden St., which was the house his sister lived in. He was always so very kind to myself and my kids, a true gentleman. I also grew up in Greeneville on Prospect St., so I knew him before moving to Golden St. He was a very respected teacher, principal and person that will be sadly missed. Sincerely, Cindy (LaLiberty) Harris



Cindy Harris

Neighbor