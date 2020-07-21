1/
John J. Lemig
1942 - 2020
Indialantic, Fla. - John J. Lemig, 78, of Indialantic, Fla. passed away July 3, 2020. John was born March 5, 1942, to Lawrence and Marion Lemig.

He was educated at Thames Valley State Technical College and the University of Hartford. He was united in marriage to Karen Lemig in 1966. He served four years in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on the USS Oriskany. After his honorable discharge, he was employed as a mechanical engineer at Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut for over 34 years. They raised their daughter Samantha, and son Jonathan, as well as two golden retrievers in Colchester, and then retired to Indialantic, Fla.

He was an extraordinarily thoughtful man who gave so much to his family and friends. He made the most amazing spaghetti sauce known to man. In retirement, he spent a great deal of time cooking and baking wonderful things for his family. He loved the beach and all types of music. He loved to travel and enjoyed cruising to new countries with his family. He was also an avid photographer.

He was a communicant of Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; daughter Samantha, of Indialantic, Fla.; son Jonathan and his wife Kelly, of Sioux Falls, S.D. and their two daughters, Alison and Elizabeth; two brothers, Lawrence Lemig and his wife Valdemara, of Manchester, N.J. and Christopher Lemig and his wife Lynda, of Canterbury; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family has decided not to have any services at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Day on Jul. 21, 2020.
