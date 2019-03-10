Groton - John James McNeil Jr, 69, of Meridian Street passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence.



John was born in New London Jan. 19, 1950, the son of John James McNeil, Sr. and Mary Love McNeil.



He worked for 38 years at Electric Boat as a painter/cleaner. He was an avid bowler, and was very active in New London High School Athletics.



He is survived by his brother, Jim McNeil; and his wife, Michele of Wallingford; two nephews, Ryan McNeil and his wife, Courtney of Bluffton, S.C., Todd McNeil and his wife, Jackie of Meriden; one niece, Ellen Maley and her husband, Robert of Northford; and nine great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary McNeil.



The McNeil family would like to thank Utopia Homecare, Companion and Homemakers and Center for Hospice Care for their kind and gentle care of John.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 12 noon, and a prayer service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London. Interment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360. www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019