John Joseph "Joe" Corr
1940 - 2020
Naples, Fla. - John Joseph "Joe" Corr, 79, passed away at his home in Naples, Fla. following a short illness, June 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Richmond, R.I. to the late George and Marion Corr.

After graduating from Westerly High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He was stationed in Kaneohe, Hawaii, where he married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine (Crandall) Corr. After his time in the service, Joe eventually worked at Pfizer, where he retired as a supervisor of the quality control lab.

Joe spent his retirement years with Lorraine residing in Naples, Fla. and summering in Westerly. Joe is survived by his wife Lorraine and children, Suzanne Corr, of Westerly, Geoffrey Corr, of Charlestown and Sharon Corr, of Westerly; four grandchildren: Jacob Fernstrom, Meghan Fernstrom, Clark Califf and Janna Califf. He is also survived by his sister Anna Seeders of Fayetteville, Ga. Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Edmund, Charles, George and Robert Corr. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Fuller Funeral Home, East Naples. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145.

Published in The Day on Jun. 13, 2020.
