New London - John Joseph Gula Jr. was born in Norwich July 21, 1951, to John J. Gula Sr. and Mildred (Zoladz) Gula. He died unexpectedly Sept. 23, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 69.
John joined the Surfers Drum and Bugle Corps when it was first founded in the 1960s. He loved the travel and the opportunity to make new friends. He graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1970, and attended Southern Connecticut State University. Upon leaving SCSU, he purchased an apartment house on Channing Street in New London, and lived there for a number of years. He was involved in the community, serving as a big brother; he designed and installed the historical plaques found on homes in the city. John also ran unsuccessfully for the board of education. He eventually purchased a home in Waterford, while still maintaining his apartment house. He worked at General Dynamics Electrical Boat, and in his more recent years, at the Mohegan Sun casinos as a security guard.
Always a curious person, John practiced transcendental meditation for numerous years, and eventually moved to California with his then wife, Nancy Frechette. In Santa Monica, Calif., he taught computer assisted design (CAD), surfed, and traveled to Europe to teach CAD. John also volunteered in the nursery at Santa Monica's hospital, rocking babies who needed comforting. Before heading back East, John worked at Starbucks, serving several Hollywood stars. John had many hobbies, including photography, carpentry, sailing, scuba diving and art. He was a very talented person.
John suffered from mental illness since his early 40s, and found a very supportive environment at the Sound Community Oasis Center program in 2000. Because of his good nature and age, he was accepted and closely monitored by staff and other clients. The family is very appreciative of the Oasis staff, its services and the friends he made there. Wherever John went, he always engaged others in conversation. At doctor's appointments, he would thank the doctor, nurses and office staff profusely for the great care provided. And to each woman he met, regardless of size or age, John would always tell her she was beautiful. He truly saw goodness in everyone.
Due to several medical conditions, John lived at Mystic Healthcare since August 2017, where he found a home of caring professionals, who always brought a smile to his face. He was especially fond of Debbie and Cathy, who always knew what to say to make him feel safe and loved. The family is very grateful. For several years, John received care from Merry Pridham of Groton, with whom he developed a strong bond. To her we extend our thanks as well.
John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother Gary and his wife Debbie of New London; his sister Kathy Spencer of Groton; his brother Daniel of New London; his aunt and uncle, Jane and James Gula of Waterford; his uncle John Zoladz of Florida; his niece Meghan Gula of New Haven; his nephews, Bill and Andrew Gula of Texas; as well as numerous cousins throughout the country.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. Condolences may be shared on John's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
