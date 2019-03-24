Home

John Joseph "Jack" O'Neil


1929 - 2019 Obituary
John Joseph "Jack" O'Neil Obituary
Norwich - John "Jack" Joseph O'Neil passed away peacefully March 20, 2019. Born March 31, 1929, in Norwich, son of the late William F. O'Neil, Sr. and Catherine J. O'Neil, he was the loving husband of Dorothy A. (Walski) O'Neil.

He was Journeyman Electrician in Local Union, and President of Walski Supply Company until retiring and closing the store in 2015 at age 86.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Jack's family thanks Dr. Paul Deutsch & nurses in CCU & PCU at Backus Hospital, especially Billie & Cindy. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 29th at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019
