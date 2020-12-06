Groton - John Joseph Sullivan, 72, of Groton, passed away peacefully Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. Born in Queens, N.Y. Aug. 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Wilson) and Martin D. Sullivan. He became the beloved husband of Ann E. Faulkner Sullivan Nov. 25, 1978. They were married for 41 years before her passing in July 2020.
He is survived by his three children, Samantha Sullivan Batch and her husband Kevin of Waterford, Patrick Sullivan and his wife AnneFay of Gales Ferry and Kelley Sullivan of Groton; and his three grandchildren that were the light of his life, Ian, Irelyn and Reagan. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas, Martin and Robert; and sisters, Loretta and Kathleen and their families.
John was a graduate of Stonington High School in 1967, Mitchell College in 1969, and University of New Haven in 1972. For 31 years, he was a respected police officer with the Groton Town Police Department, retiring in 2003 as a master patrolman. Following his retirement, he became a security officer with Securitas at Pfizer in Groton until 2019. In addition, John was a member of the BPOE Groton Lodge of Elks, a board member of the Groton Municipal Employee Federal Credit Union and an avid fan of New York sports and UCONN basketball.
He will always be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather. John's departure was too soon, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/86559153208
or Dial in (646) 558-8656 Webinar ID 865 59153209 #
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn, social distancing will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored and visitation time will be limited to five minutes for those attending the calling hours to accommodate others attending and only the first 100 people will be permitted to attend the funeral mass. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the guest book or share a memory with the family. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life remembering Ann and John next year after the pandemic has cleared. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Groton Town PBA, 68 Groton Long Point Road. Groton, CT 06340.