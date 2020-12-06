1/1
John Joseph Sullivan
1948 - 2020
Groton - John Joseph Sullivan, 72, of Groton, passed away peacefully Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. Born in Queens, N.Y. Aug. 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Wilson) and Martin D. Sullivan. He became the beloved husband of Ann E. Faulkner Sullivan Nov. 25, 1978. They were married for 41 years before her passing in July 2020.

He is survived by his three children, Samantha Sullivan Batch and her husband Kevin of Waterford, Patrick Sullivan and his wife AnneFay of Gales Ferry and Kelley Sullivan of Groton; and his three grandchildren that were the light of his life, Ian, Irelyn and Reagan. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas, Martin and Robert; and sisters, Loretta and Kathleen and their families.

John was a graduate of Stonington High School in 1967, Mitchell College in 1969, and University of New Haven in 1972. For 31 years, he was a respected police officer with the Groton Town Police Department, retiring in 2003 as a master patrolman. Following his retirement, he became a security officer with Securitas at Pfizer in Groton until 2019. In addition, John was a member of the BPOE Groton Lodge of Elks, a board member of the Groton Municipal Employee Federal Credit Union and an avid fan of New York sports and UCONN basketball.

He will always be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather. John's departure was too soon, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/86559153208 or Dial in (646) 558-8656 Webinar ID 865 59153209 #

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn, social distancing will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored and visitation time will be limited to five minutes for those attending the calling hours to accommodate others attending and only the first 100 people will be permitted to attend the funeral mass. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory with the family. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life remembering Ann and John next year after the pandemic has cleared. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Groton Town PBA, 68 Groton Long Point Road. Groton, CT 06340.

Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
To the family my thoughts and prayers. John and Ann were friends and will be greatly missed.

Rick Mears
Rick Mears
Friend
December 5, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. John was a wonderful, sweet man who will be missed.
Jennifer Lougee
Friend
December 5, 2020
John was a long time friend of my family’s. He was such a great person and had such a big heart. He will be missed by all that knew him. Rest In Peace John ❤
Linda Price (Starr )
Friend
December 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We wish you peace, as you all heal from a very tough year.
Kim & Michael Podeszwa
December 5, 2020
Lots of love to a gentle giant who was part of my life since I was a child.
Karl Petrick
Friend
December 5, 2020
Rest Well and be at Peace John
Sorry for your loss Sullivan family. I can still see John’s Big smile while we worked at Pfizer.
Kenneth Beatrice
Friend
December 5, 2020
To Eileen, your nieces and nephews and the rest of the Sullivan family - my deepest condolences. I didn't know John personally - but of course I knew his wife, Ann. She was truly blessed to find him and marry such a great person. I know he will be missed. Please all stay well.
Rhoda Apfelbeck (I lived down the street from Ann Faulkner Sullivan in East Lyme, CT)
Rhoda Apfelbeck
Friend
December 5, 2020
My heart goes out to the entire Sullivan family as they mourn the loss of not only John but Ann as well. They touched the lives of everyone that met them and their loss will be felt for years to come. Prayers to his family and friends.
Lisa Pereira
Friend
December 5, 2020
Gone to soon my dear Brother, As always, I Love You and will until we meet again. For 25 years we served together on the Groton Town Police Dept. So I say Roger 701 on Your Signal 8, (Off the air)
RIP Brother I Love You and Thank You for Your Service to the Town of Groton
Martin Sullivan
Brother
December 5, 2020
Jerry and I have known John for as long as his brother Tom married our sisters, Lydia. We came to know him as a very nice man and happy man. Wishing his family love and happy memories of him
Jerry and France DiCaro
Friend
December 5, 2020
John was my best friend. He and Ann and Karen & I socialized so often that it felt like we were part of the Sullivan family. Pizza & wine dinners, social gatherings, Sullivan family parties, our Wednesday morning coffees; I could go on and on. They are both sorely missed. You were much loved and will never be forgotten. Until we meet again. RIP John and Ann.
Matthew Morton
Friend
December 5, 2020
To the family and friends:

I was so sorry to hear of the passing of John. He was a great friend and will be missed. Prayers to you all. I know my brother will miss him deeply, no more super bowl parties, no more Dunkin Donuts and no more gatherings.
Cherrie Buscher(Morton)
Friend
December 5, 2020
Kristin LaFemina
Friend
