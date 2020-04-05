|
Salem - John Joseph Testagrossa Jr., 69, was born in New London Aug. 30, 1950, to John Joseph and Rosaline (Salvagna) Testagrossa Sr. He passed away in comfort at St. Raphael's Hospital March 30, with his family by his side. John was a stem cell transplant recipient made possible by his sister MaryAnn and was later diagnosed with melanoma.
Anyone who knew John, knew that he was a wonderful, loving, funny, kind person. He was married to Neurie Kalamian Aug 22, 1970. She will celebrate their fiftieth anniversary with their family this summer. John graduated from St. Bernard High School and attended Bryant College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and later the University of Hartford to obtain his master's in accounting. John worked at the Little Aetna in Hartford and the Life Department of The Hartford Insurance Company in Simsbury. He retired in 2005.
John and Neurie vacationed numerous times on Sanibel Island in Florida. They enjoyed walks on the beach, going out for breakfast and dinner and visiting Cape Cod in the fall. John spent summer vacations with Neurie, children and grandchildren on Cape Cod and the Outer Banks in North Carolina. His favorite activities included golfing, fishing and being outside. John was an avid golfer and played at Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton with his friend, Greg and with the Southeastern New England Senior Golf Association (SENESGA) with his friend, Loren. He and Loren also enjoyed fishing together at Loren's cottage on Lake Alexander. John was an active member of the Salem Land Trust, enjoying clearing and creating new trails for the community to use.
John is survived by his wife Neurie; two children, Stacey Olson and her husband Shawn and Amy Monarca and her husband Vincent; four grandchildren, Jared Olson, Savannah Olson, Brody Monarca and Katie Monarca; four granddoggies, Paisley, Harper, Daisy, and Cami; siblings, Peter Testagrossa and wife Eileen, MaryAnn (Testagrossa) Thopsey and her husband Frank, Rosemary (Testagrossa) Hume and her husband David, Cathy Testagrossa, Joseph Testagrossa and his wife Tricia, and Michael Testagrossa and his partner Jeremy Morse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To honor John's request, there will be no services. The family will hold a celebration of his life this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Closer to Free, https://www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/ or a .
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020