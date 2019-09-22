|
East Haddam - John Kashanski, 98, of East Haddam passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2019, at home in his beloved "nature sanctuary", with loved ones at his side. John always said he was "the luckiest man in the world" because of the long life he shared with Barbara (his wife of 55 years), his family, many friends, and, later, a team of wonderful caregivers.
Born in New London March 29, 1921, the third living son of Sophie (Schulesko), and John Kashansky, Sr., John grew up on Terrace Court, New London. In his early years, John was a Boy Scout, achieving the Eagle Scout Award. He spent many happy hours in nearby Riverside Park swimming, camping, playing ball, and throwing horseshoes. He and his siblings dominated The Day paper routes in the Eastern part of New London.
He attended the Bulkeley School for Boys in New London, graduating with the class of 1940. John enjoyed the many annual reunions with other "Bulkeley Boys" held in the years following graduation.
Stories from John's youth included participating in the international Boy Scout jamboree in Washington, D.C. as part of the Pequot Council representing New London; working at Ocean Beach park following the 1938 hurricane; and working for Putnam Furniture Company.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, and served four years Stateside as a radio mechanic. He later joined the Army Reserves. John then had the opportunity to attend the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in 1950.
After college, John returned to New London where he volunteered at the B.P. Learned House. He was hired in 1953, where he served as executive director until his retirement in 1982. Many New London youth knew him only as Mr. John, a firm but compassionate guiding hand. Mr. John was a strong advocate for the Learned House youth in so many ways as director, but he also found plenty of time to challenge "his kids" on the basketball court or in the game room.
John met his wife Barbara Rice when she was a Connecticut College volunteer at the Learned House. They married in 1954 and moved to Oil Mill Road in Waterford, where they lived for the next 23 years. It was here they raised their three daughters and hosted many fun and memorable get-togethers for family and friends. John and Barbara shared a passion for land conservation, first preserving a parcel of land on Oil Mill Road and later being involved in conservation activities in East Haddam.
John was a member of the First Baptist Church in New London, where he taught Sunday school for several years when his children were young. Baptist Youth Fellowship group members kept in touch all of John's life.
He joined New London Kiwanis in 1953; served as President (1965) and as District Lieutenant Governor; and celebrated the 50-year-mark with a fellow Kiwanian in 2003. Kiwanis provided many travel and social events, in addition to the service activities John was so committed to. He and Barbara travelled to various national and international Kiwanis Conventions.
In addition to his involvement with Kiwanis, John was a volunteer at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for 17 years. He was also on the board of the New London Visiting Nurse Association.
In 1977, John, Barbara, and family moved to East Haddam permanently. Their property there became a haven for both domestic and wild animals, in addition to the human residents. The farm was also a setting for three wedding celebrations and many other happy occasions.
John and Barbara enjoyed travelling to many beautiful places both as a couple and as a family.
John, with Barbara, volunteered at High Hopes Therapeutic Riding facility for 12 years. He was also involved with the East Haddam Historical Society and the East Haddam Land Trust, where he served on the board. He and Barbara supported the many conservation projects in town including Hammond Mill and Burnham Brook Preserves.
As some may remember, John was an avid reader and letter-to-the-editor contributor to The New London Day. He was also a loyal fan of the UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team for decades, collecting newspaper articles and paraphernalia while cheering on "his girls".
John was predeceased by his wife of 55 years in 2009. He is survived by his sister Sophie; brother Peter (Dorothy); his three daughters, Cathy (Eric) of East Calais, Vt., Susan (Richard) of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and Lynn (David) of Old Lyme; two grandsons, Graham (Kristina) and Drew (Simone); and nieces and nephews.
The family can't imagine Dad's final years of life without the amazing team of caregivers who gave him the gifts of companionship, care, comfort, love, laughter, and joy in the last chapter of his life. We can't thank you enough.
Final arrangements for John are being provided by Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. There will be no calling hours. A private gathering will be held later in the fall. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory.
Donations in memory of John can be made to the East Haddam Land Trust, P.O. Box 122, East Haddam 06423; High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, 36 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme 06371; the friends of Riverside Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 1082, New London 06320; or the John Kashanski Community Service Fund of the New London Kiwanis, PO Box 333, New London, CT. 06320.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019