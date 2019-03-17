|
New London - John "Bob" Kelly, 83, of New London, husband of Yvonne Cirillo Kelly, died Friday, Mar. 10, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Bob was retired from the Electric Boat Company in Groton where he was employed for 47 years.
Calling hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, with interment following in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Middlesex Hospital Hospice. A full obituary will be published in Monday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
