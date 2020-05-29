Old Lyme - John L. Peeler, 73, of Old Lyme passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
John was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Chicago, Ill. to James L. and Mary Ellen Peeler. He was raised in Hammond, Ind. and honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
John married Rosann Stragand July 8, 1967, in Old Lyme. They moved to Old Lyme two years later where they stayed and raised a family. Over the years he worked for various companies including Hendel's Petroleum and Liquid Carbonic driving a variety of vehicles. In recent years he had worked at the Naval Submarine Base and Grossman's Chevrolet.
He is a member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme and is a former member of the Old Lyme Fire Department. John liked western movies, particularly John Wayne. He liked to drive (anything) and was quick to hit the road to Rhode Island for dinner, down south for many Bike Week trips, or around the state to look at Christmas lights. His greatest joys were riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and attending his grandson's basketball and baseball games.
John was predeceased by his son James; wife Rosann; and sister Pamela Peeler. He is survived by his daughter and grandson, Christine and David King of East Haddam; and close friend Cathy Carner of Ledyard.
Due to current health concerns, there will be a private burial at Duck River Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com to subscribe for updates as service information becomes available. Donations may be made in his memory to The American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.