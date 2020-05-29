John L. Peeler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Old Lyme - John L. Peeler, 73, of Old Lyme passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

John was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Chicago, Ill. to James L. and Mary Ellen Peeler. He was raised in Hammond, Ind. and honorably served in the U.S. Navy.

John married Rosann Stragand July 8, 1967, in Old Lyme. They moved to Old Lyme two years later where they stayed and raised a family. Over the years he worked for various companies including Hendel's Petroleum and Liquid Carbonic driving a variety of vehicles. In recent years he had worked at the Naval Submarine Base and Grossman's Chevrolet.

He is a member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme and is a former member of the Old Lyme Fire Department. John liked western movies, particularly John Wayne. He liked to drive (anything) and was quick to hit the road to Rhode Island for dinner, down south for many Bike Week trips, or around the state to look at Christmas lights. His greatest joys were riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and attending his grandson's basketball and baseball games.

John was predeceased by his son James; wife Rosann; and sister Pamela Peeler. He is survived by his daughter and grandson, Christine and David King of East Haddam; and close friend Cathy Carner of Ledyard.

Due to current health concerns, there will be a private burial at Duck River Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com to subscribe for updates as service information becomes available. Donations may be made in his memory to The American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
8604438355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved