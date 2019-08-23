|
Amston - John L. Salvas, 53, of Amston, husband of Kasey (Esteves) Salvas, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Dec. 6, 1965, in New London, the son of Rosemary (Annin) Salvas and the late Leonard R. Salvas.
John attended schools in Groton, graduating from Fitch Senior High School. He had an Associate in Arts Degree in Business Management from Axia College and a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Management from Goodwin College. John was currently employed as Quality Assurance Manager at Satellite Tool and Machine Company in South Windsor. He was a member of various groups associated with aviation and aerospace industry.
John was a devoted family man. He always had ongoing home improvement projects. An avid Red Sox fan, he enjoyed many trips with his family to Fenway each season. In addition to his wife and mother, John is survived by his sons, Alex, Brandon, Christian, Joshua and Jack; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Isabelle (Donahue) Esteves of Portland; two brothers-in-law and their wives, Steven (Kristen) and Jason (Jen); several nieces and nephews and his large extended family in Vermont.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St John Church, 19 St. John Sq., Middletown. Burial will be at convenience of his family. Friends may callfrom 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown.
In keeping with John's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live. Those who wish may send memorial donations to .
Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2019