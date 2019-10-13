|
Norwich - John Leonard " Lenny" Welch, 71, passed away peacefully Oct. 3 2019. He was born Mar. 6, 1948, to the late Charles "Dicky" Welch and the late Gertrude Piacenza.
Lenny bravely served on the front lines of the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968 for the United States Marine Corps.
Lenny is survived and will be missed by his brother Gary Brouilette; his sisters Yena Turco and Teena Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th, at St Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Labenski Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019