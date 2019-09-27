|
|
Groton - John M. Patton Jr., resident of Groton died peacefully Sept. 24, 2019. John was born in Westerly, R.I. Dec. 1, 1932, son of John M. Patton Sr. and Adelaide (Visgilio) Patton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Irene (Monti) Patton; brother Thomas Patton; and sister Diane Murphy (Guy). He is survived by brother Robert Patton (Marge).
John's daughter, Heather Topham, would like to thank the staff of the Groton Regency for their care and loving support for her father over the last six years. Special thanks to Dr. Harry Ma for his excellent skill and counsel.
Forgive the people who've mistreated you and let them know you have forgiven them so that they may see their redemption reflected in your eyes. Then, pray for forgiveness from those whom you've hurt and know, that then, and only then, will you be truly free.
There are no services. Burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Sept. 27, 2019