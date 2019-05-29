New London - John M. Tabb Jr., 79, son of John M. and Millie Lee Tabb, fell asleep in death Sunday, May 19, 2019, with his wife Patricia by his side during his final moments.



John was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1962 and served as an elder in several language congregations; English, Spanish, and Chinese. He was known by all for his compassionate disposition and infectious good humor.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia E. Tabb of New London; two children, Jodie C. Tabb and Eric V. Tabb; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother and sister in law, James and Equilla Tabb; and one uncle, Ulysses Tabb. All of his other loved ones' names, we pray, will be written in the book of life.



A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 57 Clark Lane, Waterford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at the funeral or at https://apps.jw.org/E_DONATE Published in The Day on May 29, 2019