Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abbey Cremation Service
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Tabb Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Tabb Jr. Obituary
New London - John M. Tabb Jr., 79, son of John M. and Millie Lee Tabb, fell asleep in death Sunday, May 19, 2019, with his wife Patricia by his side during his final moments.

John was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1962 and served as an elder in several language congregations; English, Spanish, and Chinese. He was known by all for his compassionate disposition and infectious good humor.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia E. Tabb of New London; two children, Jodie C. Tabb and Eric V. Tabb; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother and sister in law, James and Equilla Tabb; and one uncle, Ulysses Tabb. All of his other loved ones' names, we pray, will be written in the book of life.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 57 Clark Lane, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at the funeral or at https://apps.jw.org/E_DONATE
Published in The Day on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now