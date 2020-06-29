John Malcolm Schloss
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stonington - John Malcolm Schloss Jr., 87, of Stonington, died peacefully at home June 25, 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1932, in NYC, he was the only child of John Malcolm Schloss Sr. and Vera Viva Klopman Schloss (stage name Vera Allen). He is survived by his wife Janet McCaffrey Schloss; and by daughter Margaret Allen Schloss Hennessey, her three children and two grandchildren; and by daughter Mary Ellen Schloss and her two children.

John was an avid sailor who spent most of his life near the waters of Long Island Sound. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres at donations@newyork.msf.org or 1-888-392-0392. For additional obituary information, or to share a note with family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved