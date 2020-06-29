Stonington - John Malcolm Schloss Jr., 87, of Stonington, died peacefully at home June 25, 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1932, in NYC, he was the only child of John Malcolm Schloss Sr. and Vera Viva Klopman Schloss (stage name Vera Allen). He is survived by his wife Janet McCaffrey Schloss; and by daughter Margaret Allen Schloss Hennessey, her three children and two grandchildren; and by daughter Mary Ellen Schloss and her two children.
John was an avid sailor who spent most of his life near the waters of Long Island Sound. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres at donations@newyork.msf.org or 1-888-392-0392. For additional obituary information, or to share a note with family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 29, 2020.