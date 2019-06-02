Niantic - John Marshall Thomas, M.D., age 86, of Niantic passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence.



John was born Feb. 4, 1933, in New Haven, the son of the late John J. and Margaret V. (Frank) Thomas. A 1951 graduate of Hillhouse High School, he earned his bachelor of arts from Yale University and medical degree from New York University College of Medicine in 1959. Dr. Thomas was an anesthesiologist at Hartford Hospital from 1959 to 1972, and at Middlesex Hospital from 1972 to 1995. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-69, and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.



An accomplished swimmer, John was captain of the Hillhouse High School swim team and was state record holder and CT AAU Champion in the 200-yard free style. He continued his swimming career at Yale University, and was a member of the National Champion Swim team. He enjoyed photography, hiking, biking, traveling, fishing, hunting and boating.



His children, Elizabeth T. Krill, John J. Thomas, Jacqueline T. Mirmina, Raymond C. Thomas, Michael J. Thomas, James H. Thomas, survive him. His siblings, Joan M. Thomas, James R. Thomas, and Rodney B. Thomas; his first wife, Lois C. Fitzgerald; seven grandchildren, John M. Thomas, Ryan C. Thomas, Shannon L. Crady, Francis E. Mirmina, Christina M. Taffe, Lilith L. Thomas, Olivia C. Llinares; two great-grandchildren, Aden and Quinn Crady; and his companion for the last 18 years, Carol Richards, also survive him. His sister, Shirley Thomas Segrue, and 2nd wife, Sandra L. Johnson Thomas are deceased.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6th at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7th St. Agnes Church, 10 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Dr. Thomas will be interred privately in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary