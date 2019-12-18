|
Old Saybrook - John Dwight McElroy, 94, of Old Lyme, died Dec. 11, 2019, in Apple Rehabilitation in Old Saybrook.
Born March 5, 1925, in Paxton, Ill., the son of John D. McElroy and Alta (Wilson) McElroy. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Brown McElroy and son Ronald M. Smith.
Mr. McElroy is survived by his daughter Denise Goucher of Old Lyme; granddaughters, Jillian Goucher and Taylor Goucher of Old Lyme and Terry Conrad Turner of Greenwich; grandson Chris A. Smith of New Hartford; his great-grandchildren, Joshua Conrad of Juan, Calif. and Christy Conrad of Greenwich; his great-great-granddaughter Tezza Conrad of Jaun, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
He honorably served in the United States Navy for his career of 20 years, retiring in 1961, as a master chief petty officer. Mr. McElroy's naval service began with his enlistment in 1942. He served on destroyers as a torpedoman and hard hat diver. After surviving two ship sinking's due to torpedo attacks, he transferred to the U.S. Navy submarine service and changed his rating to electronics technician. He later qualified for nuclear submarine service, and ended his career as a nuclear program instructor at the submarine base in New London.
Following his U.S. Navy service, he was employed at the U.S. Navy Underwater Sound Laboratory in New London as an electronics technician until his retirement in 1981. He traveled widely while working on experimental sonar programs. He performed advanced work on Project Sanguine, a critical communication system for submarines, and did a tour as operator of the Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS) at the control station in the Azores.
Following retirement from the Underwater Sound Laboratory, Mr. McElroy became a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Antique Veterans association where he assisted in many burial services. He was a grand master mason of the Bay View Lodge #120 in Niantic, and a member of the Shriners International.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff at Apple Rehabilitation of Old Saybrook for the wonderful care that was provided during Mr. McElroy's year-long stay.
A calling hour from 3 until 4 p.m. leading to a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in The Day on Dec. 18, 2019