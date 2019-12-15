|
Mystic - John "Jack" Merrow Washburn, Jr., 92, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Avalon Health Care Center at Stoneridge in Mystic. He was the son of John M. and Cornelia B. Washburn.
Jack leaves his wife, Barbara, of 61 years; a sister, Neal Crawford Frey of Metairie, La.; a son John "Jay" M. Washburn III and daughter-in-law Ashley of West Hartford; a daughter Sarah U. Washburn and son-in-law Jody Rogers of Santa Barbara, Ca.; and five grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Ben, Nate and Zoë. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law Martha and Sam Trull; and a brother and sister-in-law Richard and Barbara Washburn.
Born in Hartford Sept. 4, 1927, Jack lived most of his life in West Hartford. Before graduating from Williams College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he was a graduate of The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor. After serving in the United States Navy, he spent most of his professional career at the Merrow Machine Company, a family-owned manufacturer of industrial sewing machines. He retired in 2005, after serving as president.
He spent his happiest years aboard sailboats with family and friends at Groton Long Point and destinations beyond. He and Barbara eventually moved to a home along the Connecticut shore in 1995. He was a member of the Ram Island Yacht Club, Mason's Island Yacht Club, Off Soundings Club and the Hartford Tennis Club. In addition, Jack served on the board of directors of the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company and the YMCA of Hartford. Jack's friendly nature and smile will be missed.
His family is grateful for all the care and kindness provided by the compassionate staff at Avalon Health Care Center and by several other loyal caregivers in the Mystic area.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Jack's name to the Mystic Seaport Museum or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019