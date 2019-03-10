West Melbourne, Fla. - John F. Murphy III, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in West Melbourne, Fla. He was born Oct. 29, 1944, to John F. Murphy II and Irene (Langevin) Murphy in New London. He married his wife, Sharon, June 4, 1966, and they were married for 52 years.



His work life began in the U.S. Army where he learned a trade as a vehicle mechanic. Following his time in the service he worked for Pratt & Whitney in various divisions of the company for over 43 years, starting as a machine operator, advancing to various roles of Product & Process Quality Engineering and Engine systems supplier positions. He traveled the world teaching his methods of process control and quality improvement solutions for many years.



He was a lifelong resident of Connecticut before moving to Florida in 2007. He had many interests and hobbies. He was also a problem-solver who often took on difficult projects at work and around the house.



John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon; daughter, Melanie of Uncasville; and son, Mike of Orlando, Fla; and granddaughter, Jamie of Tampa, Fla. He also leaves behind his sister, Nancy and her family.



He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Kristine; his father, mother, brother, Larry; and sister, Lorraine. Special friends that meant so much to him are Joe and Christina Tranchida.



He was loved very much and his family and friends will miss him tremendously.



A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul church in Norwich, meeting directly at the church. There are no calling hours. The burial will be after the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019