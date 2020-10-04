1/1
John N. Rollo
1938 - 2020
Groton - John N. Rollo, 82, of Groton died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stonington, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Chicago, to John and Jean Moran Rollo. He married Patricia Dooley; she survives him.

John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. It was during this time, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Dooley, while stationed in Massachusetts. John and Pat were happily married for 56 years, raising three daughters, Kerry Rollo-Egan, Kimberlee Passalugo and Kelly Rollo-Weber.

For more about John, donation information and his scheduled services, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Byles Groton Memorial Home
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Kerry my thoughts are with you at this time and to your family.

Rick Mears
Rick Mears
Friend
October 1, 2020
Auntie Patty, Kerry, Kim, Kelly and famy our heartfelt condolences and prayers to you all at this most difficult time. May you find some comfort in your memories. RIP Uncle Johnny. Thank you for your service. Hugs.
Joanne and Paul Cherry
Family
October 1, 2020
Sending prayers to the entire Rollo family. Kerry and Kyle, our thoughts go out to you as you try to navigate this difficult journey. We also pray for your Mom. John and Patty were such a beautful and loving couple dedicated to each other. They accepted their challenges with such grace and were wonderful role models to so many . May John find peace and comfort within God's loving arms.
Judith Ebbinghaus
Friend
