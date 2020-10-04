Groton - John N. Rollo, 82, of Groton died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stonington, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Chicago, to John and Jean Moran Rollo. He married Patricia Dooley; she survives him.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. It was during this time, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Dooley, while stationed in Massachusetts. John and Pat were happily married for 56 years, raising three daughters, Kerry Rollo-Egan, Kimberlee Passalugo and Kelly Rollo-Weber.
