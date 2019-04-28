Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
John O'Rourke II


1963 - 2019
John O'Rourke II Obituary
Memphis, Tenn.- John D. O'Rourke II, 55, of Memphis, Tenn. formerly of Stonington, died unexpectedly, April 4, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

Born in New London, he was the son of the late John D. O'Rourke and Julia (Serrano) O'Rourke.

He resided in Memphis, Tenn. for the last 13 years and was employed with Pratt & Whitney for many years.

John enjoyed the outdoors, loved his automobiles, and especially airplanes. A selfless individual, he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his brother, Kevin O'Rourke and his wife, Sharon of Pawcatuck; his partner of ten years, Brandon Little of Memphis, Tenn.; his aunt, Rose McGaw of Stonington; uncle, Anthony Serrano and his wife, Sandra of Pawcatuck; several cousins; and numerous friends in Tenn.

Relatives and friends are invited to remember John from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11th at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019
