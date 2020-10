New London - John P. Kiley Jr., 67, of New London died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. John was born Oct. 8, 1952, in Boston, Mass., to John P. Kiley Sr. and Alice Toman Kiley. He was the husband of Deborah Kiley; she survives him. He served in the United States Coast Guard and worked for Stone & Webster. As per John's request, all services are private. For more about John, donation information and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com